January 8, 2021
Ashippun, WI - Walter "Doc" Wendorf, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021. Wally was born in Ashippun, WI on January 18, 1928 to Charles and Agnes (nee Schlage) Wendorf.
Wally is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; children David (Shannon), Sally (Jeff Ewald) Mallow, Susan McNutt, Sherry (Gary) Boley, and Shelby (Jon) Heinrich; grandchildren Amy (Kurt) Jennings, Jason (Erin) Mallow, Phillip (Jolene) McNutt, Garad (Aly) McNutt, Rob (Ashley) Christian, and Ryan (Kaitlyn) Christian; great-grandchildren Andrew, Keaton, Charlie, Finnian, Zoe, Zane, Penelope, Aubree, Kennedy, and Alaina; sister Esther Uttech; nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends.
Wally is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John (Marcella) Wendorf, Herbert Wendorf, Elmo (Mabel) Wendorf, Edwin (Elnor) Wendorf, Lenora (Hilbert) Lindemann, Erna (Wally) Adsit, and Charles (Dorothy) Wendorf.
Wally enjoyed farming and spending time with his dairy cattle after serving in the U.S. Army as a Medical Technician. He purchased his first registered Holstein the day his son David was born, and over the years his herd was recognized as being of high quality. He enjoyed playing dart ball, playing sheep's head, and listening to Polka music.
The family would like to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge and Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care they have provided to them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Walter's name can be made out to The Wounded Warrior Project and to St. John's Ladies Aid.
A visitation will take place on Monday January 11th from 7:00pm-8:00pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun (N1245 St. John's Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066).
An additional visitation will take place on Tuesday January 12th from 10:00am-11:00 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun with a service to follow. Pastor Tillmann will be presiding. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.