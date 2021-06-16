Sally A. (Hake) Zitelman

August 12, 1943 - June 15, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Sally Ann (Hake) Zitelman, 77, of Lake Mills, died on June 15, 2021.
Sally was born on August 12, 1943 the daughter of the late Harold and Wilma (Neuman) Hake.
She graduated from Lake Mills High School class of 1961.
Sally married Charles Zitelman on October 13, 1962 in Lake Mills, he died in November of 1999.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Sally was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening in her younger years.
Survivors include her son Michael (Nancy) Zitelman of Watertown; grandchildren Lindsay, Ashley, McKenze; great-grandchild Jaxson.
Funeral Services will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Visitors may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 23 at the church until the time of services.
Private family burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society.