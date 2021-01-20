William H. "Bill" Birsching

May 11, 1932 - January 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - William "Bill" H. Birsching, 88, of Watertown, was called to heaven on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the St. Mark's Lutheran Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Burial will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee at a later date. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated and should be directed to St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
William Henry Birsching was born on May 11, 1932 to Clarence and Helena (nee Stecker) in Sebewaing, MI. On June 24, 1956 he married Helen Lillie Groth at St. Marcus Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
William's first calls as a teacher were both Emergency calls to St. Paul's Lutheran in Ixonia, WI and then to Northwestern Lutheran Academy in Mobridge, SD. He then finished and graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College with a BS in Elementary Education and later from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Master's degree in Music. He was then called to Bethel Ev. Lutheran Church in Menasha as a principal followed by NLA in Mobridge, SD as Music Director for 20 years. Bill was then called to Northwestern College in Watertown (and later Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN when Northwestern moved there) and his last years of service were spent in Watertown at St, Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church. He officially retired at 75 years old but still volunteered often at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown. He directed and led choirs for over 54 years and was very involved with handbells.
William is survived by his wife Helen Birsching of Watertown; three sons: Mark Birsching of San Jose, CA, Paul Birsching of Oshkosh, WI, John Birsching of Watertown, WI; a brother Harley (Ruth) Birsching of Sebewaing, MI; a sister Elaine Schulze of Pigeon, MI; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Anne Birsching, and one brother Ronald Birsching.