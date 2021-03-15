Kenneth L. Maass

August 9, 1931 - March 12, 2021
Watertown, WI - Of Watertown. Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the age 89 years. Cherished brother of Richard (Cynthia) Maass, Karen (Gary) Foley and Janet Schommer. Special friend of Beverly Lund. Ken is also loved by nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Vera (née Blodgett) Maass and niece Tina Smith.
Ken honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a retiree of Harnischfeger Corporation after 30 years of dedicated service.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 17, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, N50 W35181 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial at Highland Memorial, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin. Please meet directly at the cemetery (inside cemetery gates) after church services.
If so desired, memorials in Ken's name may be made to Holy Trinity Church or the Wounded Warrior Project.