Greg Gurnovitz

July 6, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - At peace on July 6, 2021, age 82. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Luther) of 60 years. Dear uncle of Colleen (Yugal) Gupta and Mark (Renee) Lutz. Survived by loving family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, July 15, 930-1045AM. Service 11AM. Procession Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, American Lung Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Casual dress encouraged.
KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, 9000 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222, 414-464-4640
Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com