Jeannine A. (Stas) Spoerl

August 4, 1942 - May 26, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Jeannine A. Spoerl, age 78, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 4, 1942 to Stanley and Lorraine (Pfeil) Stas in Milwaukee.
Jeanie was united in marriage to her husband, Bob, in 1962. She is survived by her husband; and children, Steven (Teri) and Tod (Carl) of Copenhagen, Denmark; her brothers, William (Pamela) Stas and Larry (Bonnie) Stas; sister-in-law, Kathy (Lavern) Kozic Smith; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon Stas; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Paul) Schmitz.
Jeanie loved her family and friends, gardening, horses, her cabin in the Black Hills, South Dakota, and trips to the Southwest.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, address Brown Street. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information call 262-567-4457 or visit on-line at www.pagenkopf.com