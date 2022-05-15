Robert "Bob" Knuth

Fort Atkinson, WI - Robert "Bob" H. Knuth of Fort Atkinson, formerly Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after a two-year battle with cancer and a brief stay at Alden Estates in Jefferson. Bob was born on January 27, 1942 in Elgin, Illinois to Herman and Carolyn (nee Knaack) Knuth. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, Illinois on April 5, 1942. Bob grew up in Helenville, Wisconsin. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and was confirmed there in 1956. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. He and Karen (nee Hagedorn) were married at St. Peter's Church on August 29, 1962. They were blessed with three children.
Bob owned and operated Knuth Cleaning Service in Jefferson for over 40 years. He took great pride in his work and made many personal and professional contacts through the years.
After selling his business and retiring to Fort Atkinson, he took a part-time driving position with Mid States Auto. He enjoyed working with the auction crew.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife Karen of almost 60 years, his daughters Penny (David) Lecker and Shelli (Scott) Ellingson. Grandchildren Ashley (Kevin) Boushek, Zachary (Sarah) Lecker, Erin (Ryan) Abel and Luke Ellingson. Great grandchildren Aidan and Emma Boushek and Miles Lecker. His sister Beverly (Don) Fritz and brother-in-law Dennis Leedle. And many nieces, nephews as well as other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's parents Evelyn and Russel Hagedorn, his sister Carol Leedle, his son Richard Knuth and a great grandson Brooks Abel.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for assisting them in these final weeks.
Funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service.