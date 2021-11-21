Watertown, WI - Lois J. Birkholz, 98, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Lois Jean Ruzek was born on November 11, 1923 in Watertown, the daughter of Wenzel and Minnie (nee Rehbaum) Ruzek. On September 19, 1953, she was united in marriage to Walter H. Birkholz at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Walter preceded her in death on April 1, 1995. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards as well as socializing with friends.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Lori) Birkholz and Sherry (Gerard) Pliska, both of Watertown; grandchildren, Susan Hamilton, Sherena Mallow, Marlo Birkholz, Corin Oiler, and Michael Pliska; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; two children in infancy; sister, Phylllis Guetzlaff; and two siblings in infancy, Euncie and Wenzel.
