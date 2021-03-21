March 9, 2021
Shelton, CT - Karen Louise Setum, age 63, of Shelton, CT passed away on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. She lived most of her life in Watertown, WI. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Deane Neitzel and Ruth Johnson Neitzel and her brother, Clark Neitzel.
Karen was the devoted wife of Roy N. Setum Jr. for 45 years. She was the beloved mother of Rick Setum (and wife, Shellie), Krista Setum and Keera Tapia (and husband, Ricardo). She was the adored grandmother of Nick Setum.
She is also survived by her dear sisters, Linda Deckard, Sandra Schmidt (and husband, Tom) and Lisa Neitzel (and husband, Rob).
Karen has countless family and friends that are mourning her sudden loss and will miss her illuminating smile and loving demeanor.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic her funeral services will be private.
The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with her arrangements.