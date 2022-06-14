Waterloo, WI - Joyce H. Lemke, 92, of Waterloo passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Highland House in Waterloo.
Joyce was born on December 21, 1929 in Marshall, the daughter of Frank and Marie Engelke. She was born and raised on the family farm, the youngest of five children. She went to a one room, country school, Ryburn School. She graduated from Marshall High School, class of 1948. She then went to work at Farmers and Merchant Bank in Waterloo for 35 years. She married Harold Lemke on November 17, 1951 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2010. They enjoyed traveling together. She belongs to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. In her spare time she loved working in her yard with her many flowers. She also loved doing crafts, shopping, and going out to eat.
She is survived by her son Jerry and his wife Cindy, five nieces, and two nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents, sister Frances, three brothers Art, Leslie, Stanley, two nieces, and 2 nephews.
Memorials in Joyce's honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Highland House, Rainbow Hospice, or Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc. would be appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
