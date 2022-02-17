Watertown, WI - Elizabeth "Libby" Barnhart-Maass, 49, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Libby was born on September 10, 1972 in Watertown, the daughter of Jim and Dolores (Marquart) Barnhart. She was a 1990 graduate of Watertown High School. In her free time she enjoyed singing in the choir, singing Karaoke, watching and playing sports, and riding Harley Davidson's, Above all she enjoyed spending time with her children, family, and friends.
Libby is survived by her daughter Samantha (Mitch) Drews, son Dalton Cash Lehr, grandchildren Ashton and Brinley, her parents Delbert and Dolores Maass, siblings James W. (Becky L.) Barnhart, Barb Sosa, Tony (Vanessa) Barnhart, Lisa (Tom) Earle, Andy (Annette) Maass, and Andrea (Keith) Fischer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Jim, grandparents, her niece Olivia and great-nephew A.J.
A private family memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Burial will take place at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials in Libby's honor to St. Mark's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
