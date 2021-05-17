September 16, 1956 - May 13, 2021Oshkosh, WI - James Alan "Jim" Yager, age 64, of Oshkosh, passed away May 13th, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his wife and twin boys. Jim was born on September 16th, 1956 in Hillsboro Wisconsin to Richard and Marie Yager. He grew up in Watertown, where he and his siblings tended to their parent's dairy farm. He spent his career at Schwieger's, where he built furniture, and later at Atlas Cold Storage, as a forklift operator. Jim met the love of his life, Janice Yager (Schellin), as a bartender at Central Bar in Watertown. This year they celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Within their marriage of 41 years Jim was blessed with twin boys, Justin and Joshua, who were his pride and joy. He was also the proudest Grandfather to Jayce Yager, and enjoyed playing Wii Sports and cooking him breakfast after sleepovers. In his final moments, he expressed how proud he was of the men his sons have become, and that the biggest joy in his life was watching them compete in athletics. Jim was the greatest supporter of the Johnson Creek Blue Jays, Lake Mills L-Cats Wrestling, and the Farmington Braves. He never missed a game or match. In his free time, Jim enjoyed growing and tending to his garden, and taking family camping trips almost every summer weekend.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janice Yager, of Oshkosh; son, Justin Yager, and wife Krystal of Oshkosh; and son, Joshua Yager and wife Jeni; along with Jim's grandson, Jayce, of Appleton. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and Matt; and his sisters, Marietta and Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rose Marie Liners and her husband Steve; and his best pal, his dog Kobe.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 17th, at Ixonia Fireman's Park Pavilion.