April 27, 1942 - April 30, 2021
Watertown, WI - Suzanne M. Boeder, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Suzanne Mary Teske was born on April 27, 1942 in Antigo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Duwayne and Marion (nee Boll) Teske. She was a 1960 graduate of Antigo High School. On February 23, 1963, she married Kenneth John Boeder at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. She had been employed at Shopko in Watertown for over 28 years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown. Suzanne loved to travel and was fortunate to set foot in all 50 states. She was a wonderful wife with a sweet and kind demeanor, always putting others first. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth Boeder of Watertown; children, Scott (Rachael) Boeder of Prosper, Texas, Barbara (Mark) Nehls of Watertown; and Jill Marr of Watertown; grandchildren, Nicole (Cody) Perkins, Courtney (Nick) Rosseter, Heather Nehls, Andrew Marr, Emily Boeder, and Abby Marr; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kamden, and Brooklyn; mother, Marion Teske of Mukwonago; siblings, Jan Wermeling of Fort Atkinson, Dave (Amy) Teske of Waukesha, Steve (Jan) Teske of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Jeff (Dawn) Teske of Burnsville, Minnesota; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Duwayne Teske; son-in-law, Bert Marr, brother-in-law, Stan Wermeling, sister-in-law, Lisa Teske, and nephew, David Teske.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer/Father Michael Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.