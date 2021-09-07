Charlette N. (Johnson) Schulz

December 3, 1935 - September 6, 2021
Watertown, WI - Charlette Nathalie (Johnson) Schulz, 85, of Watertown passed away September 6, 2021, at Heritage Homes in Watertown, Wisconsin. Born December 3, 1935, in Woodville, Wisconsin, daughter of Christian and Annette (Mathison) Johnson. She was born to eternal life through Holy Baptism on January 12, 1936. Charlette was united in marriage to Reuel Schulz on December 14, 1958.
Charlette received her elementary education at Loyalty School in Eau Galle Township in a one-room classroom where her Aunt Eline Mathison was her teacher. After graduating from Woodville High School in 1953, she attended the Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing where she attained the degree of Registered Nurse in 1956.
Charlette held various nursing positions throughout her career, most notably as a nurse supervisor at Milwaukee County General Hospital. She then worked at the Milwaukee County Health Complex Rehab West and finished her career as a nurse at the Milwaukee County Jail. Her husband Reuel, who nominated Charlette for the 1995 Nurse of the Year award, said, "My wife, a farmer's daughter from St. Croix County, is a homebody... This Norwegian-American neat freak has a cheerful, optimistic personality and high energy. She radiates love in line with her Christian faith...."
Survivors include her children Julie (Keith) Krueger of Arkdale; Susan (Thomas) Leinberger of Hernando, Florida; Rev. James (Gretchen) Schulz of Sheboygan; Matthew Schulz of Milwaukee; Rachel (Patrick) Beck of Waukesha; foster son Minh (Nea) Lu of Decorah, Iowa; sister Carol Dixon of North Saint Paul, Minnesota; brother Donovan (Sharon) Johnson of Conrath; brother Roger (Judy) Johnson of Woodville; sisters-in-law Alice Schulz and Gail Naujock; thirteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband; brothers Howard (Pirrko) Johnson; Bruce (Wilda) Johnson; Walter (Marion) Johnson; and brothers-in-law Norman Schulz and Arthur Naujock.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, at Woodlawn Lutheran Church, 2217 S. 99th St. West Allis, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to service time; Rev. Tony Schultz will preach. Interment following the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Lutheran Church or St. Luke Lutheran Church, Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.