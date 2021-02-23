July 20, 1942 - February 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Karen M. Buchholz, 78, of Watertown passed away on February 22, 2021 at Bedrock Health Center in Watertown.
Karen was born on July 20, 1942 in Watertown, the daughter of Raymond and Vivian (Lamp) Zier. She married Richard Buchholz on October 9, 1965 in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 40 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. She was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School, and graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. Karen was a registered nurse with Watertown Regional Medical Center for 43 years. In Karen's free time she enjoyed reading and crocheting. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her children, Lisa Buchholz and Richard (Ruth) Buchholz, grandchildren: Mitch, Rafael, Brooke, Brittany, and great-grandson Richard. Her sister Judy (Leland) Knope and sister-in-law Barbara (Dennis) Luke. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A funeral service for Karen will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Memorials in Karen's honor to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.