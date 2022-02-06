Richard H. Dathan

Watertown, WI - Richard "Dick" H. Dathan, 74, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Richard Harold Dathan was born on May 27, 1947 in Watertown, the son of Harold and Evelyn (Gritzner) Dathan. On October 27, 1969 Dick married Kathleen "Kathy" Johnson in Rockford, Illinois. Dick started and maintained several businesses throughout his life including D & L Pallet, Honk Trucking, Resource Recovery and Fawn Lake Lumber. In his younger years he had been employed with Wis-Pak, Inc. and Lindberg Hevi-Duty. He was a muscle car enthusiast and a member of the Waukesha Old Car Club. He enjoyed wood working, restoring old cars and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy Dathan; children, Dawn (Marty) Alexander, Kandice (Todd) Blank, Dick Dathan, and Sabrina (Todd) Sellnow; grandchildren, Caleb (Kayla) Alexander, Danielle (Hunter) Minning, Alex Blank, Hannah Dathan, Ryan Sellnow, Aaron Sellnow, and Morgan Sellnow; great-grandson, Cooper Alexander; siblings, Judy (Robert) Vogel and Bobby (Lori) Dathan; beloved pets Cuda, Shadow and Belle; as well as other relatives and special life-long friend Steve Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will follow on February 19th at Lindberg's by the River 1419 Oconomowoc Avenue Watertown starting at 3pm and all are welcome. Burial will take place at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in Boulder Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.