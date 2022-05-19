Mary L. Horack

Watertown, WI - Mary Horack, 81, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The View at Johnson Creek.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life and dinner to follow at Lindberg's By The River. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Jefferson Humane Society or Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mary Louise "Lou" Horack was born on January 23, 1941, in Brookfield, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Marcella (nee Benzing) Goetz. She was a 1959 graduate of Watertown High School. On May 13, 1961, Mary married Robert "Bob" Horack. Mary and Bob bought his family's farm and raised their children there. She was a homemaker and worked various part-time jobs, including as a sales associate for Farm & Fleet. Mary had been a 4-H leader and also served on the Watertown Town Board. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing, traveling, deer hunting, NASCAR, and driving classic cars.
Mary is survived by her children, Kevin (Debra) Horack of Watertown, Nancy (James) Schneider of Hebron, and Steven Horack of Watertown; grandchildren, Justin (Annie) Horack, Nathan (Janelle) Horack, Kassidy Horack, and Kyle and Kaitlyn Schneider; great-grandchildren: Ellie, Luke and Connor; sister, Carol Wollin; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her little buddy Archie.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Horack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.