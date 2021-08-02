July 18, 1924 - July 20, 2021
Watertown, WI - Adelbert H. "Del" Lange, 97, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Del was born on July 18, 1924 in Columbus, the son of Otto and Ella (Behnke) Lange. Del enlisted in the military on May 18, 1943. His honorable service awarded him a Good Conduct Medal; European-African- Middle Eastern Campaign Medal; WWII Bronze Service Star; WWII Victory Medal, Honorable Service lapel button WWII; and a Marksman Badge with Carbine Bar. He was honorably discharged on February 5, 1946. After his discharge he returned home to be married to Alice Fandrich. She preceded him in death in 1964. He married his present wife in 1966.
He is survived by his wife, Mae, daughter Brenda of Colorado, son Troy (Sandra) of West Virginia, grandchildren Toby and Isaac, great-grandchildren Nicole, Jacob, and Lily. step-grandson Chad (Amy) Kittle, great-grand stepchildren, Trinity Grace and Tristan, all of Beaver Dam, and his sister-in-law Lucille Oathout. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward, and sisters Armella and Viola.
A private family funeral service for Del was held at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown. He was laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia on August 2, 2021.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.