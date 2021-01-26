February 19, 1936 - January 25, 2021
Pewaukee, WI - Ruth E. Bjerkness, 84, of Pewaukee, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born on February 19, 1936 in Marinette, WI, the daughter of Theodore and Grace (Squier) Selldin. She married the love of her life Carl Bjerkness on February 12, 1955 in Chicago, and the couple enjoyed 65 years of marriage. In her free time she enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, working on arts & crafts, cooking, baking, and watching sports- Especially the Chicago Cubs. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her husband Carl, daughter Barbara (Gary) Radtke, granddaughter Carol (Kyle) Efferding, and great-grandchildren: Katie Efferding, Kaeden Efferding, and Kingston Efferding. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown- 213 S. Fifth Street. Watertown, WI 53094 with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5:00pm until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.