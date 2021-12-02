Rachel A. (Schmidt) Hartwig

Kenosha, WI - Rachel A. Hartwig, 71, of Kenosha, formerly of Johnson Creek, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Casa del Mare in Kenosha.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Dave Pagel officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Family and friends may gather at the church from noon until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Rachel Ann Schmidt was born on March 14, 1950, in Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Doris (nee Jaeger) Schmidt. She was a 1968 graduate of Johnson Creek High School. On October 25, 1969, she married Clyde Hartwig at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. She had been employed as a hostess at The Gobbler in Johnson Creek for 24 years. Clyde and Rachel then moved to Florida where they resided for 24 years.
Rachel was a member of various WELS churches throughout her life. She was outgoing and loved people. She was known for her tidiness and was very particular about her house cleaning. Rachel was a big Elvis fan and loved trips to Las Vegas. She enjoyed spending time in the sun. Above all, she was so proud of her family and loved them dearly.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Clyde Hartwig of Kenosha; son, Craig (Kristi) Hartwig of Kenosha; three grandchildren, Cole Hartwig of Kenosha, Cyle Hartwig of St. Paul, MN, and Kendall Hartwig of Franklin; brothers, David (Kathy) Schmidt of Sussex, Stephen (Debra) Schmidt of Franklin, and Dan (Lonnie) Schmidt of Lake Mills; brother-in-law, Clarence Hartwig, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Joan Hartwig, Judy (Roland "Duke") Wishowski, and Faye Stornilo; brothers-in-law, William Hartwig, Kurt Hartwig, and Jeffrey (Marina) Hartwig; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Clarence Sr. and Myrtle Hartwig; nephew, Ryan Schmidt.
