Reeseville, WI - Paul H. Noe, 87, of Reeseville, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from noon until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Henry Catholic Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Paul Herman Noe was born on December 9, 1934 in West Allis, WI to Raymond and Florence (nee Steinbarth) Noe. He served in the United States Army; as a Military Policeman in New Orleans. In 1956 he married, the love of his life, Patricia H. Meyer at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. He worked as a firefighter for the City of Watertown for 22 years, along with working maintenance for a multiunit apartment complex. After his retirement from the fire department, he owned and operated Noe Hearse Service for many years. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown, the Watertown Moose Lodge, and Watertown Elks Lodge. Though he worked long hours at multiple jobs, he was always eager to help friends and family on construction and remodeling projects large and small. He was also happy to work in a little fishing now and then, as well.
He is survived by his son: Ronald (Connie) Noe; daughter Theresa (Alan) Toser; grandchildren: Christopher (Kirana) Noe, Nicole Noe, Catherine (Rick) Sterwald, Laura (Lee) Noe-Helterbran; great-grandchildren: Zachery Molzner, Tayler Molzner, Livia Helterbran, LiElla Helterbran, Linnea Helterbran, Lia Helterbran, Kent Noe, Booker Noe; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia (Patsy) in 1993 and special friend Louise Korth; siblings: Joseph Noe, Raymond Noe Jr., Lois Kunert, Lennore Borchardt, Geraldine Booth, William Noe, Delores Ninmann.