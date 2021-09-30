July 20, 1939 - September 15, 2021
Wilmette, IL - The Reverend Barbara Krebs Taylor, born July 20, 1939; daughter of loving parents Edgar Carl Krebs and Lauretta Winkleman Krebs; beloved wife of A. Robert Taylor; cherished mother of Ann Kathryn Taylor, Jennifer Louise Taylor and Peter Charles Taylor; devoted grandmother to Taylor Budig Steiner, John Peter Steiner, Ethan Robert Snyder and Victoria Elise Snyder; and dear sister of Jeannine Krebs Mallach, and Carol Krebs Archie who preceded her in death; passed away suddenly in the early morning of September 15, 2021. She was 82.
Bobbie grew up in Watertown, WI, a place she remembered fondly and from which she cultivated many lifelong friends. It was at Watertown High School where she met her husband, Bob, with whom she would have celebrated her 59th wedding anniversary in November. Bobbie graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, in 1961 with a BS in Education and in her early career, served as a teacher at South School in Glencoe, IL. In later years, she left teaching to spend time at home devoted to raising her three children, before enrolling in graduate school at Chicago Theological Seminary in 1982. During this time, Bobbie also served as Director of Christian Education at Wilmette Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Wilmette, IL. She received her Masters of Divinity in 1991. As clergy, Bobbie served as Associate Pastor at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Elmhurst, IL; as Pastor at the Christ Church of Chicago in Chicago, IL; and as both interim and Associate Pastor at Glencoe Union Church in Glencoe, IL.
Bobbie's great faith characterized all that she did and she was known as a gentle pillar of strength and integrity, a woman filled with love, compassion, and conviction. Through her words and actions, Bobbie dedicated her life to supporting causes she believed in and caring passionately for those in need, never shying away from standing her ground or asking pointed questions. Bobbie had warmth for all, especially her beloved church families. Most notably, she was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly and deeply.
A Memorial Service will be held at Glencoe Union Church on October 30th at 2:00pm with a reception following at The Michigan Shores Club in Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobbie's memory may be made to La Casa Norte, an organization which provides housing and hope to Chicago youth and families in need, at lacasanorte.org/donate; The Alzheimer's Associate at alz.org/donate; or to Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022.