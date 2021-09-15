Mary Jane (Feuling) Zimmermann

Columbus, WI - Mary Jane Zimmermann, 88, of Columbus, formerly of Reeseville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2021 at Larson House in Columbus.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville with Rev. Matthew Martin officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Reeseville at a later date. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the American Heart Association or Trinity Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mary Jane Feuling was born on March 23, 1933 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Laverne and Besse Elizabeth (nee Hill) Feuling. On November 18, 1950, she married Richard E. Zimmermann at Oklahoma Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Richard preceded her in death on April 15, 2010. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville. Mary had been employed as a CNA at Marquardt Manor in Watertown. She enjoyed baking, cooking, bowling, and collecting dolls and bells. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her five children, Neal Zimmermann of Prior Lake, MN, Scott (Vicki) Zimmermann of Reeseville, Dean Zimmermann of Waterloo, and Brad Zimmermann of Pardeeville; grandchildren, Michelle Yudds, Mark Zimmermann, Amy Rivera, Erin Zimmermann, Zoe Copoulos, Jackie Zimmermann, Hunter Zimmermann, Tanner Zimmermann, and Jakob Zimmermann; great-grandchildren, Molly, Andrew, Dakota, Mason, McKenzie, and Ayden; sisters-in-law, Joan (Allen) Higgins of Glendale and Patricia Zimmermann of Iola; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda Zimmermann; daughter-in-law, Denise Zimmermann; and brother-in-law, Walter Zimmermann.
