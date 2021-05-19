July 13, 1946 - May 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Karl W. Uecker, 74, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at UW-Hospital.
Karl Weiland Uecker was born on July 13, 1946 in Hustisford, the son of Weiland and Esther (nee Schmidt) Uecker. He attended Bethany Lutheran Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Watertown High School. He attended the farm short course at UW-Madison, earning his two-year certificate. On July 26, 1969, he was united in marriage to Elaine Hazel Buth in Dousman. Karl and Elaine farmed until 1987. He then was employed for Perry Printing for 6 years, Christian Building Center for 5 years, Kusel Equipment Co. for 4 years, and finally Farm and Fleet for over 20 years as a small engine mechanic. Karl was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He also was a member of the Lebanon Band for over 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking and target shooting with his muzzle loading Kentucky Rifle and Colt 1847 Walker Cap and Ball Pistol, and casting ammunition for both. Most of all, Karl loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Karl is survived by his wife, Elaine Uecker of Watertown; children, William (Michele) Uecker and Kathryn (Alex Frisbie) Uecker, both of Watertown; grandchildren, Ben Uecker, Leah Uecker, Colin Uecker, and Jericho Menke; brothers-in-law, Harvey (Janice) Buth of Pewaukee, Robert (Carol) Buth of Oconomowoc, Wayne (Cheryl) Buth of Oconomowoc, and Howard (Bonnie) Buth of Georgia; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Norbert Uecker.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Wisconsin Lutheran Synod Missions.