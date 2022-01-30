Watertown, WI - William M. Polensky, 85, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee due to complications from a recent fall.
William M. Polensky was born on October 26, 1936 in Watertown, the son of William and Regina Polenski. He served in the United States Air Force and worked as an airplane mechanic. He was previously employed at Hevi-Duty and Fisher-Barton. Bill retired from Wolf Construction. Bill was a member of Mamre Moravian Church and the American Legion Post #189.
Bill was a good man and loved his family dearly. He could fix anything and was always ready to help anyone. When Bill was younger, he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and traveling with Pat, especially their Route 66 trip. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Bill will be missed dearly.
William is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia Polensky; children, Jeffrey (Jill) Polensky, Peter Polensky, Laurie (Don) Falk, and Linda Polensky; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vickie (Russell) Klausch and Dorothy Lenz; sister-in-law, Marleen Polenski; extended family, Brad (Lisa) Clark and Carmen Krattiger; and brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Connie McFarland. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou Polensky; grandson, Jeffrey Polensky Jr.; brother, Donny Polenski; dear friend, Bob "Woody" Wood; and his mother-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Jane Gehler officiating. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home following the service. Burial will take place at the Mamre Moravian Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Mamre Moravian Church or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Pat would like to thank Dr. Terry Turke for the many years of care he provided to Bill.
"Bill, thank you for the wonderful years!" - Love, Pat
