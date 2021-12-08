Newport, WI - John F. Cahill, 72 of Newport, TN, formerly of Johnson Creek, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the James H. Quillen VA Center in Johnson City, TN.
John was born July 25, 1949, in Topeka KS, the son of Walter and Elnor (Duff) Cahill. His family later moved to Wisconsin for work and John graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. After graduation, he was drafted and served his country in the Marine Corp from 1969 to 1971. John married Bonnie Kopp on May 18, 1974, at Ebenezer Moravian Church in Watertown and the two spent 30 years together before her death in 2004. For over 30 years, he worked at Friskies in Jefferson and retired in 1998. John also devoted 26 years of his life to the Johnson Creek Fire Department and EMS, retiring in 2002. In his spare time, his hobbies revolved around hunting, ice fishing, sports, and collectible cars. John was unapologetically himself, and never met someone he couldn't talk to. He will be deeply missed.
John is survived by: sons Chris Cahill of Fort Atkinson, Craig (Melissa) Cahill of Johnson Creek, Cory (Jessica Logas) Cahill of Norman, OK; grandchildren Tyler, Courtney, Craig Jr., Isaac, Mary, Sarah, and a baby boy on the way; siblings Susan Smith of Jefferson, Shirley Stoller of Fort Atkinson and Walter (Dona) Cahill Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; in-laws Bruce (Mary Lou) Kopp of Watertown and Sue Kopp of Johnson Creek. John is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his wife's siblings Beverly (Ronald) Winter and Jerrold "Butch" Kopp and brothers-in-law John Stoller and William Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Ebenezer Moravian Church of Watertown with Rev. Katie Van Der Linden presiding. Visitation will be on Monday December 13, 2021, from 5:00PM-7:00PM at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson and on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. John will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery following the service.
