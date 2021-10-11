Watertown, WI - Mark G. Blank, 53, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Mark was born on June 13, 1968, in Watertown, WI, the son of Robert and Marvel (Hoffman) Blank. He married the love of his life Jackie Sullivan on May 9, 2008 and the couple enjoyed 13 years of marriage. Mark was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He loved hunting, camping, enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his Stinker butts, and his dog "Buddy".
Mark is survived by his wife Jackie, children: Lindsay (Hunter Holden) Blank, Kaitlyn Sell, Tamara (Martin Gonzalez) Sell, Zack (Emily) Sell; his grandchildren Mariana, Lorena, and Esme. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Todd, and Father-in-Law Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road (Next to Farm n Fleet) in Watertown with Pastor Karl Walther presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 3:00PM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Mark's memory.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.