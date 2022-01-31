Gregory S. "Gregg" Meyer

Watertown, WI - Gregory "Gregg" S. Meyer, 72, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison surrounded by his wife and children and Facetiming grandchildren and family until his passing.
Gregory was born November 15, 1949, in Madison, son of Martin Jr. and Barbara (nee Stilp) Meyer. Gregg graduated from Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam in 1968, and went to play baseball and graduate from Northwood University in Michigan with a degree in business. While attending, Gregg was drafted into the United States Army and served during Vietnam. Gregg made the most of his business degree cultivating a long and successful career in manufacturing sales. Gregg married Cheryl Cutler on October 20, 1979, in Claremont, South Dakota. Together, they raised three children. Until retirement, Gregg continued his work in national and international sales, while becoming the MHI and MHEFI President.
He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. In his free time, he used to play softball, would be seen fishing for the elusive muskie at his cabin up north, or was known to take a few swings out on the golf course. He also loved to escape to the warm sun of Cancun with his wife at least once a winter. Most of all, Gregg loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and watching them learn and grow. He spent many days during his retirement being babysat by his grandchildren and preparing feasts on the grill for friends and family.
Gregg is survived by his wife, Cheryl Meyer; children, Erin (Cory) Hanson, Scott (Courtney) Meyer, and Todd Meyer; grandchildren, Olivia, Landon, Callahan, and Alia; sister, Kim (Doug) Weisenberger; sisters-in-law, Sheri Meyer, Deanna (Gary) Junso, Debra Oleson, Susan (Gerald) Corbin, brother- in-law, Timothy (Sara) Cutler as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kirk Meyer.
No services will be held. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made "For the Martin Meyer Jr. Memorial fund in honor of Gregg Meyer '68" at Wayland Academy - https://www.wayland.org/support-wayland.
