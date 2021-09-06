Curtis Mueller

September 2, 2021
Hustisford, WI - Curtis R. Mueller, age 76, of Hustisford passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home.
A funeral service for Curtis will be held on Thursday, September 9, at 3 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford with Rev. Jonathan Loescher officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at Hustisford Cemetery at a later date.
Curtis was born the son of Raymond and Ruth (Schmidt) Mueller on November 2, 1944. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Unertl on June 5, 1965 at St. Mary's in Woodland. Curtis had been in the construction industry his whole life. He worked for several contractors and was a proud and active member and retiree of Operating Engineers Union Local 139.
He was a founding member of RAT (Restored Antique Tractor) Club and was also a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club. He loved his Massey Harris tractors but was not color blind to other makes. He owned several of everything except for the green ones. Curtis enjoyed plowing, using many of his vintage tractors. He enjoyed being in parades or any arena to showcase them. He loved including his family in the festivities who shared the same passion. Family was everything to Curtis and loved the time spent with them at the farm. He enjoyed gathering with his buddies for coffee at Joanie's in the morning or a happy hour at the Bowling Alley or Lone Pine. Curtis also loved traveling with his wife and staying in Texas at the South Padre Islands during the winter or driving to Canada to look at a tractor or two. He loved to travel to New York to visit relatives.
Curtis was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford and lifelong member of the community. He will be deeply missed.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 57 years- Carolyn of Hustisford. His children- Kirk (Audra) Mueller of Hustisford and Stacey (Rob Pasbrig) Snyder of Theresa. His grandchildren- Mike (Madilyn) Mueller, Chalyn Mueller, Jordyn (Dan) Mueller, Taylor Snyder, and Adam Snyder. His great grandchildren- Karter, Ethyn, Savannah, Owyn, Kane, and Kody. His siblings- Mary Lee (Allen) Petersen of Ashippun and Dean (Roxy) Mueller of Hustisford. His sisters and brothers in law-Bob (Susie) Unertl, Jerri Frank, Joan (Gary) Boser, Dan (Marion) Unertl, Steve (Donna) Unertl, Stan (Monica) Unertl, Ginny (Ralph) McMullen, Cliff (Debbie) Unertl, and Scott (Julie) Unertl. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to the R.A.T. Club for the memories and the many friends of Curtis' for their loyal care and support shown to him and his family throughout the years.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com