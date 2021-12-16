Watertown, WI - Donna L. Fina, 90, of Watertown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Highland House in Watertown.
Donna was born on November 19, 1931 in Evansville, WI, the daughter of Herbert and Lucille (Burgess) Warren. She married John Fina on June 28, 1969 and the couple enjoyed 39 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years. She worked for Allis Chalmers as a supervisor for literature distribution and circulation for over 30 years before retiring in 1985. She also taught crocheting and crafts at MATC and the Watertown Senior Center. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and many other types of crafts. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Donna is survived by her daughters Jill (Charles) Scheffner and Jean (David) Kwarciany. Grandchildren: Andrea Scheffner; Peter (Alyssa) Scheffner; Leah (Rodney) Borkenhagen; Jodi Kwarciany, and great-grandchildren Haeven Lauersdorf and Louie Borkenhagen, and her brother Walter (Melanie) Warren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
