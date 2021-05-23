August 21, 1931 - May 19, 2021
Town of Milford, WI - Stanley L. Wolff, 89, of the Town of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Stanley was born on August 21, 1931 in the Town of Milford, the son of Louis and Frieda (Heitz) Wolff. He married the love of his life Iona Klokow on October 24, 1953, and the couple enjoyed 67 years of marriage. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a lifelong member of Mamre Moravian Church. Stanley worked 23 years for Blain Experimental Farms in Lake Mills. He spent all of his life farming alongside his brother Earl Wolff north of the Town of Milford. In his free time he enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to the Boston Pops, and loved his John Deere tractors. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Stanley is survived by his wife, children Kathy (Steve) Annen and Larry (Lorinda) Wolff, 6 grandchildren, 2 great—grandchildren, and his sister Carol Maas. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Earl, and sister-in-law Hilda Wolff.
A private family graveside service will be held at Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills with Rev. Dave Sobek presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stanley's honor to Mamre Moravian Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.