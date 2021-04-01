Elwood A. Metzger

January 15, 1959 - March 25, 2021
Helenville, WI - Elwood Metzger, 62, of Helenville, WI passed away at home, surrounded by family members on March 25, 2021. A private memorial service will be held in his honor.
Elwood was born on January 15, 1959, in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Francis and Betty Metzger. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1978. He was a lifelong member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown.
Elwood was self employed as a real estate investor. He enjoyed finding properties he could fix up and turn into rentals. He lived a simple life and his greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He loved going to second hand stores and rummage sales; finding unique treasures for his family and friends. His hobby was fishing, with his favorite being ice fishing. He enjoyed hunting when he was younger. He loved to travel and took many trips during his life. His favorite TV show was Shark Tank.
He is survived by his children Sabrina (Brian) Bina of Cresco, Iowa and their son Austin, Anthony (Amber) Metzger of Pelican Lake, Wisconsin and their children Alexander and Autumn. His dear friend, ex-wife and mother of his children Nancy (Jon) Berndt. His siblings Aurelia Metzger, Cecilia (Stan) Mechler, Elaine (Rick) Upperman and Wayne Metzger, all of Watertown, Wisconsin. As well as his nieces and nephew.
Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Durwood and Byron in infancy.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.