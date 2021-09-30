September 23, 2021
Manitowoc, WI - Lois "Patty" Joy Zabel, age 89, of Manitowoc, has been called to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Lois was born March 19, 1932 in Watertown, daughter of the late Herbert F. and Dorothea (Prenzlow) Schmeling. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown and educated through the Watertown Public School District, graduating in 1950. After waiting for three years while her fiancée was serving overseas in the United States Army, Lois married Duane W. Zabel upon his return on April 25, 1954 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Watertown.
Lois was a lover of music and enjoyed playing piano in her leisure time. She was active in church and school choirs in her youth. Crossword puzzles, cribbage, and other challenging games were an enjoyment for her. Lois enjoyed playing cards with her good friends at the Manitowoc Senior Center. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.
Survivors include her husband, Duane, who was her partner for 67 years; two daughters, Linda Fitch (Thomas Watkins), Two Rivers; and Wendy Zabel, Ocala, FL; three sons, Timothy, Manitowoc; Steven, Greenville, and David (Analyn), Watertown; five dear grandchildren, Olivia, Curtis, Gabriella, Melania, and Zian; Gabriella's mother, Jane Zabel; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Ed) Hall, Mukwonago; Godchildren, Joy (Mark) Rohr, Watertown; and Mark (Linda) Ihlenfeld, Jefferson; special friend, Shirley Funk, Manitowoc; also other relatives and friends. Lois was the last living member of her birth family. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Herbert and Dorthea Schmeling; two sisters, Georgiann (Royal) Ihlenfeld and Carolyn (Kenneth) Lindert, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Esther and William Zabel; and Godchild, Greg Lindert.
Private family funeral services were held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 with Rev. Zachary DeArmond officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Lois' cremated remains to be held at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Lois' family expresses their deepest gratitude to Manitowoc's EMS team, the staffs of Aurora Medical Center's Emergency Room, third floor unit, and Aurora At Home Hospice for all of the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements.