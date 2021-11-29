May 17, 1922 - November 23, 2021
Watertown, WI - Julia Rose Elizabeth Loppnow, 99, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Heritage Homes, her home since 2015.
Julia "Julie" was born to Julia (nee Kling) Vollmer on May 17, 1922, at Trinity Hospital in Milwaukee. Her father, Otto Vollmer, passed away before she was born. Julia was united in marriage with Harold F Loppnow on September 19, 1942, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Milwaukee. Harold preceded her in death in 2005.
On September 25, 1943, Julia as an employee (tool grinder) of the Kyle Corporation was awarded an Army-Navy "E" pin. The artillery ammunition manufacturing plant was recognized and presented with a pennant for excellence in war production. This was a special honor for their contributions to the war on the home front. She was a waitress for Chauncey's and The Maximillian House. Throughout her life, Julia was dedicated to caring for family, friends, and neighbors. She and her husband "Loppy" owned and operated Loppy's Bar in Ixonia as a team for 45 years. She was a member of Ixonia Auxiliary Fire Department. For many years they would even receive emergency calls for the Fire Department at Loppy's and then sound the siren to alert the volunteers of the emergency. They loved living in a small agricultural community and were committed to supporting generations of local families. Julia's life was blessed in sharing love, kindness, joy, and laughter with others.
Julia is survived by her three children, David (Ruth) Loppnow of Watertown, Lois (Howard) Wiedenhoeft of Watertown, and Carl (Laura) Loppnow of Lake Mills; Thirteen grandchildren, Nathan (Jill) Loppnow, Martha (Mark) Stabelfeldt, Sarah (Lance) Mueller, Charles (Niki) Loppnow, Lisa (Adam) Small, Laura (Shannon) Evans, Michael Wiedenhoeft, Cory (Anne) Loppnow, Kyle (Tera) Loppnow, Elizabeth Loppnow, Joe Petrick, Mallory (James Quatro) Riggs, and Travis (Casey) Riggs; and sixteen great-grandchildren, Mackenzi, Jeremy, and Cody Loppnow, Evelyn Mueller, Griffin and Lydia Loppnow, Madeline and Katelyn Evans, Oliver, Elliott, and Lillian Small, Carolina, Ollie, and Lyla Loppnow, Myles Krueger and Elowyn Riggs. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Julia was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia with Rev. Joel Free and Rev. Mark Bartsch, Heritage Homes Chaplain, officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Arlington Park Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia, Heritage Homes, Rainbow Hospice, Ixonia Fire & EMS, or the memorial of your choice.
The family expresses gratitude and thanks for the kind, loving, and faithful care that was provided to Julia during the past 6-1/2 years by her Heritage Homes "family". To Rainbow Hospice for their compassion, love, friendship, and care that provided comfort and peace.
"The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." — Ralph Waldo Emerson