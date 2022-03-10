Sharon L. Aartsen Mar 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 30, 1943 - March 8, 2022Johnson Creek, WI - Sharon L. Aartsen, 78, Johnson Creek, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.She was born on May 30, 1943 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy (Mell) Aartsen.A lifelong Lake Mills area resident and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1962.Prior to retirement she had been employed by Schiller's Ground Care in Johnson Creek (formerly Bobcat Manufacturing).She was a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.Sharon enjoyed reading and traveling on bus trips.Survivors include her sister, Diane (Ronald) Rockow of Monona, WI; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.Also preceded in death by her brother, James Aartsen.According to her wishes private family graveside services will be held at Rock Lake Cemetery.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Aartsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you