Agnes E. Thurow

May 14, 1936 - December 1, 2020
Watertown, WI - Agnes Edith (nee Schuster) Thurow was born in Oconomowoc to Oscar Schuster and Alma (nee Schroeder) Schuster on May 14, 1936. She spent her childhood growing up on her family farm with her two sisters. She was a 1954 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and was united in marriage on May 26, 1957 to Robert Wayne Thurow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc. The majority of her life was spent as a member of St. Paul's with recent membership at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Watertown.
Agnes had a passion for creating relationships with others which she expressed through her involvement in congregational life at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Throughout her membership she was involved with the dartball team as well as serving in leadership positions on the Ladies Aid, Parent Teacher League, and Aid Association for Lutherans. Agnes always looked forward to organizing the help for the fish fries. She also enjoyed meeting new people through playing in various golf leagues as well as her work at Snyder's Fine Clothing Store where she was employed for 20 years. After retirement, she and her husband Bob spent many years exploring the country while working craft shows for the Lang Company.
Agnes had a great love for her family and enjoyed attending the various school and athletic events, plays, and musical performances of her children and grandchildren.
Agnes is survived by her husband Robert; daughter Lynn (John) Baumann of Watertown and son Lee(Linda) Thurow of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Brent (Karen) Baumann of Madison, Courtney Baumann of Milwaukee, Heidi Willmann (Steve Neitzel) of Summit, Josh (Brittany) Thurow of Oconomowoc, Cayla (Evan) Anderson of Oconomowoc; great-grandchildren Mason, Skylar, Conner, Taylin, Reese and Colette; brother-in-law Richard Thurow; sisters-in-law Dona Thurow, Betti (Bruce) Schroeder and Joanne Winchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Doris Doege and Mabel Flanagan; brothers-in-law Don Doege, Joe Flanagan, Don Thurow, Ken Thurow, Dave Winchell, Dave Fracaro; sister-in-law Mona Thurow.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff at Marquardt - Park Terrace and Marquardt Hospice. We are also truly appreciative of the spiritual guidance received from Pastor Victor Tegtmeier of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Public visitation will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Oconomowoc on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10am - 11am with a private family service to follow at 11 am. Interment to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Per family request, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Oconomowoc or the Oconomowoc Regional Cancer Center.