Watertown, WI - Robert J. (Bob) Schmidt, 70, of Watertown, was called home to the Lord on Saturday February 5th, 2022 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center.
Bob was born on September 26th, 1951 in Watertown, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Freson) Schmidt. On June 22nd, 1991 he married the love of his life, Angela N. Newton. Together they shared 30 years and 7 months of a wonderful marriage. They were inseparable. They shared 5 wonderful children together.
Bob graduated in 1970 from Waterloo High School. Bob served in the Army from March 1971 to March of 1977 and was stationed in Greece, Germany and served in the Vietnam War.
He worked at Marshall Towne Lumber for 25 years until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. He was a cancer survivor, an avid hunter, loved his bows, bird watching, gardening and loved long rides on his motorcycle with his wife. He loved to spend time with his dogs and cats over the years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Angela; his children, Kelly (Mike) Wiltzius, Diana George, Liz (Mike) Taylor, John (Peggy Sayles) Myers, and Sue Salmon. Also survived by one brother, two sisters, 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by brother-in-law, Don (Cynthia) Newton and Craig D'Aquisto and many more relatives and friends.
Bob was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
We would like to thank our special friends Kathy Evans, Monique Mims and Dave Finnel for all the love and support.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Masks are recommended. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
