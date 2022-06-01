Watertown, WI - Harvey E. Zastrow, 73, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home.
Harvey was born on June 24, 1948 in Watertown, the son of Herbert and Viola (Groeler) Zastrow. He was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Watertown. He worked as a Grinder at the Waukesha Foundry for many years. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards, fishing for bullhead, hunting deer, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Harvey is survived by his siblings Larry Zastrow, Bonnie (Dave) Peirick, Grace (Frank) Borchardt, Jim (Mary) Zastrow, Shirley Schlesner, and nieces and nephews Nicholas, Jessica (Mike), Tricia (Bruce), Terry, Cory (Ashley), Katie (Kevin), Brad, John, Troy (Christine), Tavis (Cece), Tanya (Scott), Wendy (Tom), Dean (Tracy), Jodi (Mark), Neal. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Steve Zastrow, and nephew Chad Zastrow.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Watertown with Pastor Nick Quinnett presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
