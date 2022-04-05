James W. "Welsey" Yoshino

Johnson Creek, WI - James Wesley Yoshino, 47, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Wesley Yoshino was born March 12, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of James and Mildred "Micki" (nee Grissom) Yoshino. He graduated in 1993 from Apple Valley High School in Minnesota. Wesley then went on to study at Oxford University and later graduated from UW-Whitewater in 2016, with a bachelor's degree in Performing Arts.
Wesley was a lover of the arts, especially musical theater. He was an avid sports fan, particularly the Clemson Tigers and watching his son, Jakob, wrestle. Wesley enjoyed writing screenplays and was a fan of Dungeons & Dragons and Star Wars. Most of all, Wesley loved spending time with his family.
Wesley is survived by his son, Jakob Yoshino; parents, James and Micki Yoshino; sister, Jessica (Adam) Kaufman; paternal grandmother, Yuri Yoshino O'Connor; mother to Jakob, Valerie Yoshino; nieces, Violet and Ivy Kaufman; close friend, Kaye Piotrowski and her sons, Billy and Joe Piotrowski.
