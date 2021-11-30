Anton, TX - Curtis H. Grieninger, 73, of Anton, Texas; passed away peacefully on November 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Curtis was born on November 5, 1947, in Michigan, the son of Curtis and Lucille Grieninger. Curtis proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life Patricia A. Grieninger on July 9, 2005 and the couple enjoyed over 30 years together before her passing. Curtis worked for Western Industries for 37 years before retiring.
He is survived by his 4 children; Becky (Cody) Prichard, Kenneth Grieninger, Georgette (Andrew) Garcia and Gena (Jeff) Breselow. His 10 grandchildren; Matthew, Amber, Tyler, Zane, Ashley, Brooke, Wyatt, Korbyn, Alexzander, and Germain, and his 2 great-grandchildren; Levi and Lindsey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife.
A memorial service for Curtis will be held on Saturday December 4, 2021 at 1:00PM at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 12:00PM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Grieninger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.