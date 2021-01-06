Patricia "Pat" Lambrecht

May 12, 1943 - January 1, 2021
Watertown, WI - Patricia Lambrecht 77, of Watertown passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at home.
Pat was born on May 12, 1943 in Fort Atkinson the daughter of Harold and Phyllis (Meyer) Zimmerman. She married the love of her life, George Lambrecht on June 17, 1961 in Lake Mills and the couple enjoyed 59 years together. Pat worked as a CNA at Bethesda for 16 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and she loved the Lord and enjoyed the fellowship of the church. Pat was a great cook and enjoyed boating. She was best known for bringing out the best in all the people she met. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include: husband George; 4 children Steve, Judy, Mark (Debra) and Lisa Hartwig; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Richard.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Loggans presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Baker Town Baptist Cemetery in Ixonia.
Pederson-Nowatka funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com