October 2, 1948 - December 31, 2020
Watertown, WI - Joanne Rupnow, 72, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 after living exactly 7 years with liver disease.
Joanne Ardis Rupnow (nee Pieper) was born on October 2, 1948, a daughter of Clarence and Lorraine (Sell) Pieper in Hustisford. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and in 1962 was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, both in Juneau. Joanne graduated in 1966 from Juneau High School. On November 12, 1966, she married Hilbert "Bert" Rupnow at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. Joanne worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman, Johnson Controls and Walmart in Watertown.
Joanne was a member of St. Luke's Church in Watertown. She loved doing crafts, cooking, traveling, following her grandchildren's sports and activities. Most of all, Joanne loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and granddog, Primer.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 54 years Bert Rupnow, three children John (Marguerite) Rupnow of Watertown, Joel (Deb) of West Bend, Joshua (Lauren) Rupnow of Watertown; she is further survived by her 4 grandchildren: Jabin & Jonah Rupnow of Watertown, Logan and Bryce Rupnow of West Bend. Surviving siblings Diane Schwoch, Charles (Karen) Pieper, Sherry (Harold) Drake, Carleen (Loren) Kirchoff, Randall (Margaret) Pieper, Tim (Michelle) Pieper, and Tammy (Dan) Kerrins; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was further preceded in death by her parents; a brother Troy Pieper, a sister Denise Kaulitz, brothers-in-law Dean Schwoch and Kenneth Kaulitz.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown, with the Rev. Justin Cloute and Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. The family is requiring masks be worn. Family and friends may gather at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery the following morning at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.hafemeisterfh.com
The family extends its gratitude to the caregivers who cared for Joanne over the past years, weeks, and days. A special thank you to everyone at Rainbow Hospice!