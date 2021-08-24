August 22, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Ann Marie Lillge, age 57, born in rural Ixonia, was recently called to her eternal home after complications of a stroke on August 22, 2021. She was at peace surrounded by family. Her passions were painting and cooking. She had a big heart, loved animals, could always see the good in people, and was most proud of her children & grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Stacie (Brunk) Wynveen, Vanessa Loomis, and Alex Frankard; six grandchildren; sisters; Bonnie Lillge-Humprhey, Laura Lillge; brother, Michael Lillge and all that loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen & Bernice Lillge, and brothers Charles and Ronald Lillge.
Family will plan to hold a celebration of life at a later date.