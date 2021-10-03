MOUNT HOREB, WI - Craig Charles Negus, age 60, passed away peacefully after declining health on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. He was born in Watertown on June 11, 1961, the son of Karren (nee Schultz) and Charles Ellis Negus.
Craig is survived by brothers, Peter, Patrick, Anthony and Andrew Wolfram; stepfather, Charles Wolfram of Watertown; and mother, Karren Wolfram of Brisbane, Australia. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Negus, on Sept. 20, 2013.
The family would like to thank the numerous friends and caregivers who both directly, and indirectly, cared for Craig. His special mentor and friend, Theresa Fishler, has been Craig's Guardian Angel through the years. The Bollig family of Mount Horeb has contributed greatly to his quality of life. Craig was a 20+ year employee at MARC Mount Horeb and he was very proud of his work there. With the help of REM Network, he has enjoyed retirement living in Madison the past few years with housemates, Shannon and DeJuan. Agrace HospiceCare of Madison was especially kind and thoughtful during Craig's final weeks.
Craig's many friends in Mount Horeb and Madison will remember him as an always cheerful shining light.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Stories will be shared at 5 p.m. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Craig's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 5 p.m. on Friday and clicking the "Live Webcast" link. A private graveside service will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery in Watertown on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
