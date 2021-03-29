Robert J. Neis

June 3, 1929 - March 26, 2021
Nashota, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 91. He is survived by his brothers William (Patricia) and Philip, his nieces Carrie Neis and Sheri (Dan) Portz, his nephews Steven (Paula) Neis and Scott (Tina) Neis, 7 great nieces and nephews, and his stepchildren Stephen Oliver, Sue McCullough, Steward Oliver, and Sheila Engfer. He is preceded in death by his wife Jean (nee Oliver) Neis, his parents Adam and Margaret, and his brother and sister in infancy. Further survived step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church (now St. Gabriel Catholic Parish), 242 Williams St, Johnson Creek, WI 53038. Burial to follow at the church's cemetery with Military Honors.
Special thank you to the ICU staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion in his final days.