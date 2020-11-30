September 29, 1958 - November 25, 2020
Carlsbad, NM - Steven J. Grulke, 62, passed away on November 25, 2020 at his home in Carlsbad, NM after a brief illness.
Steve was born on September 29, 1958 in Watertown, Wisconsin, and graduated from Watertown Senior High School in 1976. He was employed at Lindberg and US Chemicals in Watertown, WI before moving his family to Cloudcroft, New Mexico. Heralded as citizen of the year in 2013, Steve was well known for his philanthropy and volunteerism. He was the Director for Cloudcroft EMS, a member of the local fire department, and worked both privately and for the state as a Facilities Manager.
Truly a "Jack of all trades," Steve mastered everything he set his mind to. His sense of humor carried the day, and his supply of dad jokes was endless. A true Wisconsin sports fan, he rarely missed watching his Green Bay Packers play. He was the ultimate "Cheesehead" and would tell you as much. Steve enjoyed the simple things in life. Often you would call, and he'd be in the backyard playing with his beloved dogs (Hanz and Leia) while working on his yard or making a big meal for company.
Steve is survived by his first wife Joni (Carns) Grulke and their three children Jenni (Matt) Carpenter, Justin (Elizabeth) Grulke And Tanner Grulke (Fiancee Megan Gutierrez); three grandchildren (Gavin, Lincoln, Everleigh); his second wife Kimberly Ortega Grulke and step-grandchild (Emma); his sister, Suzanne (Royce) Pieper; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Grulke and Gerri (Grulke) Campbell, both sets of grandparents Karl and Regina (Schultz) Zuleger, Ernst and Alma (Uttech) Grulke.
Due to social distancing requirements, the memorial service will be limited to a private family service and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.