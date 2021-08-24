October 26, 1934 - August 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Clyde L. Rickerman, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Clyde Louis Rickerman was born on October 26, 1934 to Louis Rickerman and Leona (Reichert) in Farmington, Wisconsin. On July 27th 1957 he married Ida Oestreich. He served in the United States Air Force and a member of American Legion Post #189. He worked as an auto mechanic in the Watertown area for many years. He enjoyed working outside and gardening as well as watching football.
He is survived by his wife Ida Rickerman of 64 years; children: Keith (Laurie) Rickerman of Watertown, Shelly (Brian) Reynolds of Beaver Dam, Ken (Becky Canady) Rickerman of Granada Hills, CA; grandchildren: Jamie (Bob) Bredlow, Randy (Jill Noyce) Rickerman, Jacki Rickerman, Clay Rickerman, Zach Rickerman; great-grandchildren: Jordan Finn, Johna Rickerman, Breyden Rickerman, Dylan Bredlow, Dalton Bredlow, Noah Noyce; great-great-grandchildren: Adalynn Finn, Avaiya Finn; sister, Darcella (Jim) Moyer of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Joan Rickerman, Sally Rickerman; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jan Rickerman and Butch Rickerman.