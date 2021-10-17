James A. Krueger

Watertown, WI - James "Jim" A. Krueger, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at University of Wisconsin Hospital.
James Anthony Krueger was born on December 24, 1950 in Watertown, the son of Robert W. and Mary (nee Schleicher) Krueger. He was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School. Jim received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1973 from UW-Whitewater. He then received his Master's Degree in Business Administration in 1982. He had been employed at Hydrite Chemical Company in Brookfield for over 28 years as Chief Information Officer.
On May 26, 1973, he married Mary Lou Barrett at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. Jim was very family oriented and was an incredibly dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to travel, especially with his family. He was an avid golfer and was very passionate about the sport. Jim enjoyed rooting for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. In his earlier years, he loved playing basketball and other sports. In retirement, he volunteered for the Salvation Army and Knights of Columbus.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Krueger of Watertown; son, Matthew (Lindsay) Krueger of San Francisco and grandchildren, Tyler and Harper Krueger; daughter, Kathryn (Andy) Daugs of Hartland and grandchildren, Juliana, Elliot, and Isaac Daugs; daughter, Jennifer (Mitch) Weed of Slinger and grandchildren, Emerson, Isla, and Micah Weed; siblings, Kathy (Tom) King of Watertown, Kenneth Krueger of Watertown, Robert "Giz" (Kristy) Krueger of Manchester, Carol (Bruce) Martin of Watertown, Joseph (Kim) Krueger of Ixonia, Mary (Mark) Scherer of Beaver Dam, Beth (Greg) Thrams of Watertown, and Joan Wesenberg of Surprise, AZ; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Krueger in infancy; and nephew, Tim Krueger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Innichement will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Donations can be made at www.salvationarmy.org. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.