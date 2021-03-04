March 4, 1932 - March 3, 2021
Watertown, WI - Stanley N. Heck, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 due to the infirmities of old age.
Stan was born March 4, 1932 to Walter and Jennelyn Heck. Stan was a lifelong Watertown resident and graduated from Watertown High School in 1950. After serving two years in the army, stationed in Germany, he returned to Watertown and worked for Waukesha Engines for thirty-three years, retiring early in 1988. Stan loved all of the Wisconsin sports teams, but his true sport was making small bets on big thoroughbred horse races.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Roger. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Linda) Heck, several friends and many cousins.
The family extends a very special thank you to the staff at Marquardt Hospice for the wonderful treatment and care they provided, which all of us are grateful for, especially Stan.
No services will be held. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.