Thomas Bender

Eagle, WI - Thomas Allan Bender, age 76, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Tom was born on December 23, 1945 in Watertown, WI to Milton and Edythe (Burdick) Bender. Tom married the love of his life Cathy Schmitt on October 12, 1974 in Watertown.
Tom was a devoted father and loving husband. He enjoyed photography, restoring his 65 Buick Riviera, and taking rides with his family. He was always there to provide encouragement to Tim and Phil as they were growing up.
Tom retired from a long career at JCPenney in 2012 where he served as the IT Stores Department Testing Lab Coordinator.
We will miss his sense of humor and perseverance.
Survivors include: his wife of 47 years, Cathy; his sons, Tim and Phil; his siblings, Bob (Carol) Bender, Jim (Bill Daymo) Bender and Mary Lou Braaten. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding Tom in death are his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held later in the spring/summer. Details will follow.
In lieu of floral remembrances, donations can be made in Tom's name to a charity of your choice.
A Special thank you to the Doctors, nurses, EMT teams and all that cared for Tom at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and the ProHealth team. You truly are HEROS.....
